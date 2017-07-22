Target killer arrested by Afghan police in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 22 2017, 9:21 pm

The Afghan police forces arrested a suspect in connection to target killings in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the suspect was arrested during an operation from Khogyani district.

The provincial government in a statement confirmed the arrest of the individual who was involved in the target killings in this province.

The statement further added that the detained suspect has been identified as Omid who was detained from Kagi Bazar area.

A weapon, two ammunition magazines, thirteen rounds of ammunition, and a face cover were also confiscated by the security forces from the detained individual.

In the meantime, the provincial government said a Taliban group member identified as Ludin was also arrested during a separate operation from Surkh Rod district.

According to the local officials, Ludin was a member of Pir Sahib group of the Taliban insurgents who has confessed his involvement in insurgency activities.

The two detained individuals are in custody of the security forces for further investigation, the provincial government added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

