Taliban’s special forces commander arrested in Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 16 2016, 10:12 am

A special forces commander of the Taliban group was arrested during a clash with the Afghan security forces in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the Taliban commander was identified as Faizullah who was leading the special forces of the Taliban in Kunduz province.

MoI further added that Faizullah was arrested after attacking a security post in Chardara district.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Numerous senior Taliban commanders have been killed or detained by the Afghan forces since the group announced its spring offensive earlier in April this year.

The shadow district governor of the group for Imam Sahib was killed during an operation in this province last week.

“Yesterday evening, Afghan National Security Forces launched a joint clearance operation to clear armed Taliban from Now Abad village of Emam Sahib District of northern Kunduz province,” Moi said on August 10th.

The Taliban militants intensified attacks in Kunduz after announcing its spring offensive with an aim to capture some of the key districts but the attacks were repulsed by the Afghan forces.

The militants of the group also kidnapped several passengers from the main highway of Kunduz province late in May and in mid-June this year.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS