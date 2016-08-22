Taliban’s shadow judge arrested in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 10:35 am

The shadow judge of the Taliban group was arrested during an operation in northern Parwan province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Sunday.

According to a statement by MoI, Mohammad Nader was arrested during an opertion conducted in Shenwar district of Parwan.

The statement further added that Nader was involved in several trying several people in desert courts and issuing fatwas against the people.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Parwan is among the relatively volatile provinces where the Taliban insurgents are active in a number of its remote districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

This comes as the group has intensified attacks in northern provinces during the recent months, including the restive Kunduz province.

The group briefly captured the control of key Khanabad district two days ago while the control of Qala-e-Zal was taken by the group on Sunday.

Heavy clashes still continue in parts of Kunduz province as well as the northeastern Takhar province where the group overrun Khwajah Ghar district in the early hours of Monday morning.

