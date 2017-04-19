Taliban’s shadow governor for Baghlan and 4 senior commanders killed

By Khaama Press - Wed Apr 19 2017, 8:55 am

The shadow governor of the Taliban group for northern Baghlan province was killed along with four other senior commanders of the group during a night operation conducted by the Afghan army commandos.

The acting head of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) media department, Najib Danish, said the operation was conducted around 11 pm local time in the vicinity of Joi Naw and other areas of Dand-e-Ghori.

He said the militants killed during the operation have been identified as Mawlavi Lal and four Taliban commanders identified as Haji Sher Alam, Qari Janbaz, Qari Shahabuddin, and Qari Ismail.

According to the group, the five senior Taliban leaders were playing a key role in leading the insurgency of the group in Baghlan province.

He also added that a number of other militants were also killed during the operation but did not disclose the exact number.

This comes as the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday that the military commission of the group for Baghlan was arrested during a special operation.

MoI further added that the detained Taliban leader was identified as Mawlavi Abdul Hai Haqyar.

Baghlan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote districts.

