Taliban’s shadow governor among 16 killed in Kunduz airstrike

By Khaama Press - Tue Apr 18 2017, 3:14 pm

At least sixteen Taliban insurgents including the shadow governor of the group for northeastern Takhar province were killed in an airstrike in northern Kunduz province.

The Kunduz police commandment in a statement said the airstrike was carried out late on Monday afternoon in the vicinity of Dasht-e-Archi district.

The statement further added that the insurgents were targeted in Pul-e-Moman area of Dasht-e-Archi, leaving Taliban’s shadow governor Qari Tayeb dead along with at least 15 insurgents.

The police commandment did not elaborate further regarding the airstrike and it is year not clear if the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

Taliban launched numerous attacks on Kunduz city since they announced their spring offensive earlier last year.

The group also managed to briefly take partial control of the strategic Kunduz city but the militants were pushed back after the Afghan security forces launched an offensive with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan.

