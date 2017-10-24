Taliban’s shadow district governor killed in Faryab infighting

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 24 2017, 6:20 pm

A shadow district governor of the Taliban group has been killed in an infighting among the Taliban insurgents in northern Faryab prvince of Afghanistan.

According to the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan Army in the North, the Taliban shadow district governor for Ghormach was killed in infighting in this province.

The source did not disclose further information regarding the identity of the Taliban leader killed during the clash.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as a new deadly infighting has erupted among the Taliban insurgents in western Herat province of Afghanistan earlier this week, leaving nearly 50 people dead.

According to the local officials in Herat, the latest clashes took place between the supporters of Taliban supreme Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada and dissident Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Rasool.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Jilani Farhad confirmed the latest clashes have left around 40 dead from both the sides.

He said militants under the command of Mullah Samad loyal to Mullah Hebatullah and Mullah Nangialai who is loyal to Mullah Rasool, clashed in Khaifan area of Shindand district.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS