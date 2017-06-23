Taliban’s shadow district governor killed by own guard in Jawzjan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jun 23 2017, 6:37 pm

The shadow district governor of the Taliban group was shot dead by one his own guards in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place on Thursday in the relatively volatile district of Darzab.

Provincial security chief Abdul Hafiz Khashi confirmed the incident and said at least five other militants were also killed in the attack.

He said the attacker has apparently joined the ISIS ranks in Jawzjan province after killing the shadow district chief of the Taliban.

The Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in Jawzjan province has started to deteriorate during the recent years with the rampant insurgency led both the Taliban and ISIS militants.

The latest attack on Taliban district chief by his guard having links with the ISIS group reflects the ongoing rivalry among the militants which has so far claimed the lives of scores of insurgents while dozens more have been wounded.

