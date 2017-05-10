Taliban’s shadow district chief killed during gun battle with Nangarhar residents

By Khaama Press - Wed May 10 2017, 12:39 pm

A shadow district chief of the Taliban group has been killed during the clashes with the local residents in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said Taliban’s shadow district chief for Khogyani district was killed on Tuesday after a brief clash with the residents of the district.

The statement further added that the shadow district chief of the Taliban for Khogyani has been identified as Waifullah who was also famous Omar.

Another key Taliban group member identified as Enayatullah was also wounded during the clash, the police commandment said, adding that the Afghan army soldiers arrived in the area to assist the local residents.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS loyalists are operating in some of the remote districts of Nangarhar and often carry out insurgency activities.

