May 03, 2017
Taliban’s shadow district chief among 11 killed in Takhar airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Wed May 03 2017, 2:19 pm

At least eleven Taliban insurgents including the shadow district chief of the group were killed in airstrikes in northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army in a statement said the airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Khwajah Bahauddin district of Takhar.

The statement further added that eleven Taliban insurgents including the shadow district chief of the group identified as Mawlavi Ansarullah were killed in the airstrikes.

At least six insurgents were also wounded in the airstrikes conducted by the security forces, the 209th Shaheen Corps added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Takhar is among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern Afghanistan which rarely witnessed insurgency since the fall of the Taliban regime.

However, the insurgent groups have increased their activities in this province during the recent years and often carry out insurgency activities, including coordinated attacks.

The province borders some of the restive provinces in the north from where the insurgents are frequently commuting for the insurgency activities.

