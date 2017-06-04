Taliban’s shadow deputy governor and 10 militants killed in Kapisa

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 04 2017, 12:34 pm

The shadow deputy governor of the Taliban group for northeastern Kapisa province of Afghanistan has been killed during an operation of the Afghan Special Forces, the Afghan army said Sunday.

According to 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in the East, Mawlavi Dost Mohammad was killed during an operation conducted by the commando forces of the Afghan National Army.

At least ten insurgents belonging to the Taliban group were also killed during the operation, the 201st Silab Corps said, adding that the operation was conducted in Khamir Daran area located between Kohi Safi and Tagab districts.

Kapisa has been among the relatively calm provinces in northeastern parts of the country but the security situation in some remote parts of the province has started to deteriorate during the recent years.

This comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) personnel have stepped up counter-terrorism operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the militants.

The insurgents activities mainly led by the Taliban group have been rampant since the group announced its offensive last month and vowed to carry out more attacks across the country.

