Taliban’s shadow deputy governor among 6 killed in Faryab

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 25 2016, 3:02 pm

The shadow provincial governor of the Taliban group was killed along with five others during an operation in northern Faryab province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the militants were killed during an operation in the restive Ghormach district.

MoD further added that 8 other militants also sustained serious injuries during the operation.

No further details were given regarding the identity of the Taliban leader killed in the operation.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Faryab is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other militant groups are actively operating, including the militants belonging to the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual operation under the name of Shafaq which they are saying has been launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

According to the security officials, the main purpose of the operation is to eliminate the senior leaders of the militants plotting and conducting attacks against the government.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS