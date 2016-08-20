Taliban’s reaction on resumption of B-52 bombers operations in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 4:10 pm

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan reacted towards the resumption of operations by US Air Force’s B-52 bombers for the first time after ten years.

According to reports, the aging bomber also flew two sorties in Afghanistan recently, dropping 27 bombs in two counter-terrorism strikes.

However, the Air Force did not specify when B-52H operations resumed in Afghanistan.

In the meantime, Taliban group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the US-led forces have been using all the equipment in their possession against the Afghan nation since their invasion on Afghanistan.

The statement by Taliban by Taliban comes in contrast with the Afghan officials statement who have welcomed the mediation by US forces to suppress the Taliban-led insurgency.

The US forces in Afghanistan have launched strikes against the Taliban militants under the new expanded authorities granted by Obama earlier in the month of May.

Obama approved broader role for the US military to assist the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) to fight the Taliban-led insurgency.

The US forces were earlier accompanying the Afghan special forces only when it was needed.

According to the US officials, under the new policy the US commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, will be able to decide when it is appropriate for American troops to accompany conventional Afghan forces into the field.

