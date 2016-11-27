Taliban’s Quetta Shura still based in Quetta city of Pakistan: Hayat

By Khaama Press - Sun Nov 27 2016, 10:41 am

The leader ship council of the Taliban group, Quetta Shura, is still based in Quetta city of Pakistan, the provincial governor of southern Helmand province said.

Hayatulllah Hayat rejected reports as baseless regarding the transfer of Quetta Shura to Helmand province.

Speaking to RFE/RL, Hayat said the movement of the leaders of the group between Helmand and Quetta cannot be rejected but their leadership council is still based in Quetta city.

Hayat further added that the top leaders of the group are still based in Quetta and Peshawar cities although movement of the group’s shadow governors and other leader cannot be rejected to provinces from the Pakistani cities.

This comes as the group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid earlier told Associated Press that the members of the Quetta Shura had shifted to Helmand provinces some months ago.

A senior Taliban commander, Asad Afghan, also told to Associated Press the move would consolidate the insurgents’ military gains and help lay the ground for a dominant position if and when peace talks resume.

“We are in the last stages of war and are moving forward,” said Afghan, who is closely involved in formulating the insurgents’ war strategy.

“We are the real government in Afghanistan,” he said. The move across the border would give the movement “more focus” at a time it needs to be “quick, clear and more secure about our decisions.”

This comes as the Afghan officials earlier said the group is looking to shift its leadership council in Helmand province by intensifying attacks on key districts of the province.

However, Hayat said the group’s attempts to shift the Quetta Shura to Helmand have failed despite they launched numerous attacks to seize key areas of the province.

