Taliban’s most senior leader killed in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Tue Mar 28 2017, 5:10 pm

One of the most senior leader of the Taliban group has been killed during a special military operation in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

Provincial governor’s spokesman confirmed that Nasir Ahmad was killed during an operation in Qarghai district of Laghman last night.

In the meantime, the provincial government in a statement said a shadow district governor of the group identified as Rohullah was killed during the operation.

The statement further added that Nasir Ahmad was involved in major roadside bombings and other terrorist related activities including missile attacks on 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army.

An operation to kill or arrest Nasir Ahmad was also conducted in Laghman province last month but he managed to escape the raid, the statement added.

Laghman has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the officials last month reported that a major attack plan by the Taliban militants to capture the government compound and other key institutions was thwarted by the security forces.

