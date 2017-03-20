Taliban’s mine planter arrested in Laghman province

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 20 2017, 12:02 pm

A key Taliban group member who was involved in planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on roadsides has been arrested by the Afghan security forces.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained militant has been identified as Sultan Mohammad who was covertly operating in the provincial capital.

NDS further added that the militant was arrested by the Special Forces of the Afghan intelligence from the vicinity of Kala Kot area.

According to NDS, the security forces also confiscated an Ak-47 rifle, 20 landmines, and several rounds of ammunition.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The anti-government armed militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to target Afghan officials and security forces but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in its annual civilian casualties report for the year 2016, stated that it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

