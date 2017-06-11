Taliban’s mine factory hit by airstrikes in Helmand, leaving 8 IED experts dead

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 11 2017, 12:17 pm

A factory of the Taliban insurgents producing Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was targeted in airstrikes in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, leaving at eight insurgents dead.

According to the local government officials, the airstrike was carried out in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Nahr-e-Saraj district.

The officials further added that the factory was totally destroyed in the airstrike and those killed in the airstrikes were the group’s expert in producing IEDs.

The Taliban insurgents frequently use IEDs as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such incidents the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The airstrike on Taliban factory was carried out amid ongoing counter-terrorism operations against the insurgent groups in this province.

The foreign forces based in Afghanistan are usually providing air support to the Afghan forces who are targeting the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups.

The Afghan border police forces also suffered casualties in an airstrike which was apparently carried out mistakenly by the foreign in Nad-e-Ali district.

According to the local officials, at least two policemen lost their lives in the airstrikes and six others were wounded.

