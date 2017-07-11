Taliban’s military commission chief killed in Wardak province

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 11 2017, 3:22 pm

A senior leader of the Taliban group has been killed during a clash with the security forces in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the Taliban leader, in charge of the military commission of the group for Jalrez, was killed late on Monday in the same district.

The officials further added that a total of four militants were killed during the clash and four others were wounded.

The Taliban leader killed during the clash has been identified as Mawlavi Abdul Rahman, the officials added.

The provincial police commandment also confirmed the killing of Mawlavi Abdul Rahman in a statement.

The statement further added that one policeman also lost his life during the clash and two others were wounded.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Maidan Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in central parts of the country, located close to capital Kabul.

The anti-government armed militants are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities, mainly in the districts lying along the highway connecting Kabul with the southeastern and southern provinces.

