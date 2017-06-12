Taliban’s military commission chief killed in Helmand drone strike

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 12 2017, 2:30 pm

A top Taliban leader was killed in an airstrike carried out in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan late on Sunday night, the security sources said Monday.

According to a statement released by the 215th Maiwand Corps of the Afghan National Army, the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Nad-e-Ali district.

The statement further added that the military commission chief of the group for southern Helmand province was killed in the airstrike.

According to the 215th Maiwand Corps, the Taliban leader killed in the airstrike has been identified as Mullah Abdul Bari who was involved in various attacks while leading the military committee of the group in Helmand.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Afghan forces are busy conducting counter-insurgency operations in the restive parts of the province as they are receiving support by the foreign forces, mainly involving airstrikes.

The operations have been increased after the Taliban insurgents carried out numerous large attacks to capture the key districts of Helmand including the provincial capital of Lashkargah city during the recent months.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS