Taliban’s military commission chief killed after rocket attack on Kunduz city

By Khaama Press - Fri May 26 2017, 4:00 pm

A prominent Taliban leader was killed hours after carrying out a deadly rocket attack on Kunduz city in North of Afghanistan.

The provincial government media office in a statement said Taliban’s military commission chief for Kunduz province Mawlavi Mohammad Noor famous as Haqqani was killed in an airstrike late on Thursday night.

The statement further added that Haqqani was killed along with several others in the airstrike which was conducted in Chardara district.

Haqqani was directly involved in the rocket attack on Kunduz city on Thursday morning, the provincial government said, adding that the attack which left a school child was carried out on the instructions of Haqqani.

At least nine civilians including several school children were also wounded in the attack, a spokesman for 808 Spinzar Zone police in North of Afghanistan Mahfuzullah Akbar said.

He said the rocket attack was carried out from Chardara district as the militants were aiming a military base located in the city but one of the rockets landed in a busy part of the city, leaving a school child dead.

The anti-government armed militant groups, particularly the Taliban insurgents are blamed for the majority of the civilian casualties.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UANAMA) released its latest civilian casualties report last month, covering a period of three months since the start of 2017.

According to the report, the Anti-Government Elements caused 62 per cent of civilian casualties – 1,353 civilian casualties (447 dead and 906 injured), reflecting a five per cent increase compared to the same period in 2016.

The UN mission also added it recorded a 12 per cent increase in civilian casualties caused by pressure-plate improvised explosive devices – 218 civilian casualties (86 dead and 132 injured).

