Taliban’s magnetic bomb expert arrested in Jalalabad city

By Khaama Press - Sat Jan 21 2017, 12:59 pm

A key Taliban fighter expert in making magnetic bombs was arrested by the Afghan intelligence operatives in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of Nangarhar province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) in a statement said the detained militant has been identified as Baryalai son of Mohammad Jalat Khan.

The statement further added that Baryalai was expert in making magnetic bombs besides he was conducting other insurgency activities including target killings and bombings.

Baryalai was looking to transport 6 magnetic bombs to Jalalabad city to target the civilian and military vehicles when he was arrested from Shah Amanullah town.

According to NDS, the intelligence operatives also confiscated two pistols with silencers from Baryalai.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Taliban militants have stepped up magnetic bombings in key cities of the country, including capital Kabul during the recent years.

In majority of such bombings, the ordinary civilians are targeted besides the magnetic bombings claims of the government officials and security personnel.

