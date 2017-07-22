Taliban’s logistics chief operating between Afghanistan and Iran has been killed

By Khaama Press - Sat Jul 22 2017, 4:04 pm

An important commander of the Taliban group has been killed during an operation in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) informed regarding the killing of the Taliban group, stating that Mullah Abbas was the logistics chief of the group in the region.

A statement by MoD said Mullah Abbas was actively operating between Afghanistan and Iran to provide logistics support to the Taliban insurgents.

MoD further added that eleven Taliban insurgents were killed in total during the operation conducted in Shindand district.

At least five Taliban insurgents also sustained injuries during the same operation, the ministry of defense added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The ministry of defense informs regarding the killing of Mullah Abbas amid deteriorating security situation in remote provinces of the country as the Afghan officials are saying that the Taliban insurgents are receiving support from outside the country.

The Afghan security forces have on numerous occasions seized the weapons, ammunition, and explosives with the Iranian marks in the past.

