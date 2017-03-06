Taliban’s key undercover member arrested in Wardak province

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 06 2017, 6:02 pm

A key undercover member of the Taliban group was arrested by the Afghan security forces in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said Monday that Mohammad Lahore son of Mohammad Aziz was arrested during an operation conducted by the intelligence operatives.

According to a statement by NDS, Mullah Lahore was working for Qari Zia-ul-Haq group as the head of the military committee.

The statement further added that the detained militant was actively involved in gathering information regarding the locations, numbers, and situation of the military bases in Wardak province.

The Taliban insurgents were launching coordinated attacks based on the information Mulllah Lahore was gathering regarding the military installations, NDS said.

The intelligence agency also released a video following the arrest of Mullah Lahore purportedly showing several weapons, ammunition, and other necessary military kit recovered from the detained militant.

Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in central Afghanistan which is connecting capital Kabul and other northern provinces to the southern and southeastern parts of the country.

The Taliban insurgents are actively operating in this province and often carry out insurgency activities against the security forces and government officials.

