Taliban’s IED expert arrested in Farah province

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 11 2017, 2:08 pm

A key Taliban militant expert of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making was arrested in western Farah province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the Taliban IED expert was arrested from Bala Bolok district highway as he was planting a roadside bomb.

MoI further added the militant is originally resident of Bala Bolok district and was involved mainly in roadside bombings.

No further details were given regarding the identity of the arrested militant but MoI said the militant was arrested by the intelligence operatives of Farah police commandment.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban militants and insurgents belonging to other militant groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces and government officials but in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted.

The UN mission said last week that it documented 11,418 civilian casualties between 1st January 2016 to 31st December, 2016.

According to the report, 61 percent of all civilian casualties were incurred through attacks by the anti-government elements which includes a total of 6,994 civilian casualties (2,131 deaths and 4,863 injured).

