Taliban’s headquarter, mine making factory destroyed in Helmand airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 26 2016, 9:45 pm

A headquarter of the Taliban group was destroyed in an airstrike in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan along with a mine making factory of the group.

Local authorities in Helmand said the headquarter used by the Taliban was destroyed in Nad-e-Ali district during a special night operation conducted on Thursday night.

The authorities further added that the headquarter was destroyed after the Afghan forces conducted a surveillance operation that lasted for almost 72 hours to ascertain the exact location.

However the Taliban militants group has claimed that a prison run by the group was targeted in airstrikes carried out by the US forces.

According to a statement released by the Taliban group, at least 22 soldiers and policemen kept inside the prison were killed in the airstrikes.

But the authorities in Helmand deny the claims as baseless and said at least 24 insurgents of the group were killed in the airstrikes.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) also confirmed 24 Taliban insurgents were killed and 4 others were wounded in the airstrikes conducted around 1:30 am local time.

