Taliban’s finance and military commission leaders killed in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 11 2017, 11:44 am

Two important Taliban in charge of the finance and military commissions were killed during an operation in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army, Taliban’s military commission chief Qari Dost Mohammad and finance commission chief Mullah Niaz Mohammad were killed during a clash with the security forces.

The two important Taliban leaders were among at least six militants killed during the operation conducted in Dasht-e-Archi district.

At least three motorcycles and an explosives and ammunition depot of the group were also destroyed during the operation.

In an operation in Dand-e-Shahabuddin area of Baghlan province, at least one Taliban insurgent was killed and two others were wounded, the 209th Shaheen Corps said.

Kunduz and Baghlan provinces are among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts.

This comes as at least three prominent commanders of the Taliban were killed in airstrike in northern Kunduz province some weeks ago.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the latest reports so far.

