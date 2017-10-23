Taliban’s father Maulana Samiul Haq vows support for Afghan peace

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 23 2017, 12:15 pm

The leader of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Maulana Samiul Haq who is also famous the spiritual father of the Afghan Taliban, has vowed support to Afghan peace and reconciliation processs.

According to the local media reports in Pakistan, Maulana Haq made the commitment during a meetign with the Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal.

Darul Uloomi-i-Haqqania led by Maulana Haq in a statement confirmed the two-hour long meeting between Maulana Haq and the Afghan Ambassador.

The statement further added that the Afghan Ambassador met Maulana Haq and the two sides discussed matters related to peace in Afghanistan.

The statement further added that the Afghan ambassador urged the Maulana to play his role for restoration of peace in the war-torn country.

Maulana Haq quoted in the statement said peace in Afghanistan was need of the hour, as it was also in favour of Pakistan.

“The western powers don’t want to resolve the Afghan problem and they have been hindering restoration of peace,” he said, adding that “They have created a war-like situation and disturbance in the whole Ummah.”

He also added that that the Islamic countries and specially Pakistan should join hands with Afghanistan to restore peace in the region, as people had rendered unprecedented sacrifices against both America and Russia.

