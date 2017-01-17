Taliban’s explosives factory discovered in Balkh province

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 17 2017, 11:23 am

The Afghan security forces discovered an explosives factory of the Taliban group in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the factory was used to produce Improvised Explosive Device, suicide bombing vests, magnetic bombs, and remotely controlled bombs.

NDS further added that the intelligence operatives confiscated 395 remote controls used in mines, 15 time bombs, 800 electric capsules, and some other equipment and explosives used in Improvised Explosive Device.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Balkh is among the relatively calm provinces in north of Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to destabilize the province.

Numerous incidents have taken place in the province including some of its key cities during the recent months.

The acting provincial governor Ata Mohammad Noor earlier had warned that the ISIS loyalists are also attempting to expand foothold in this province.

A number of large scale military operations led by Noor were launched in some remote parts of the province last year and some signs indicating the activities of ISIS loyalists were also found during the operations.

