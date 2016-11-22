Taliban’s explosives expert arrested in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 22 2016, 1:55 pm

The Afghan security forces arrested the explosives expert of the Taliban group in eastern Nanarhar province of Afghanistan.

Nangarhar police said the security forces confiscated a suicide bombing vest and various other types of explosives from the house of the detained militant.

According to a statement by Nangarhar police, the detained Taliban expert has been identified as Ghulam Akbar who is originally a resident of Rodat distrit of Nangarhar.

The statement further added that Akbar was previously wounded in a premature explosion and resumed his operations to manufacture improvised explosive devices after he recovered.

Akbar is currently in the custody of the security and an investigation is underway by the security forces, the statement added.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban militants and insurgents belong to other militant groups frequently use homemade improvised explosive devices to target the security forces and government officials and employees.

However, in majority of such attacks, the ordinary civilians are targeted as the Taliban group is accused of causing the majority of civilian casualties.

At least 11 people were killed and 12 others including the bride were wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in northern Faryba province of Afghanistan earlier this month.

