Taliban’s deputy shadow governor for Balkh critically wounded in operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 20 2017, 12:42 pm

The deputy shadow governor of the Taliban in northern Balkh province has been critically wounded during the operations.

The officials of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan national army in the North said the deputy shadow governor of the Taliban identified as Matiullah Omari was wounded during the counter-terrorism.

The officials further added that the operations nicknamed Alburz-12 were launched on Saturday after the insurgency related movements by the Taliban group.

According to the officials, the operations are being led by the 209th Shaheen Corps commander Gen. Amanullah Mubin.

More than ten insurgents have been killed during the operations so far, the officials said, adding that Omari was wounded during the operations in Arab Mazari village.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

In the meantime, reports indicate that the provincial governor of Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor is also involved in the operations against the Taliban.

A spokesman for the Balkh governor confirmed the involvement of Noor in the operations and said both the Taliban and security forces have suffered casualties during the operations.

Balkh has been among the relatively calm provinces in northern Afghanistan during the recent years but the anti-government armed militant groups including both the Taliban and ISIS loyalists have been attempting to expand their foothold in some of the remote districts of the province.

