Taliban’s deputy military chief surrenders in Baghlan province

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 12 2017, 4:10 pm

The deputy military chief of the Taliban group has surrendered to the Afghan security forces in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan.

The 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army (ANA) forces said Taliban’s deputy military chief Qari Mohibulllah has surrendered to the security forces in Burka district.

The officials of the military corps of Shaheen said Qari Mohib also handed over a AK-47 assault rifle along with its five ammunition magazines by surrendering to the security forces.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as violence is on the rise in certain districts of the northern Baghlan province amid ongoing clashes between the security forces and the Taliban insurgents.

The security situation in Baghlan started to deteriorated since early last year when the Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack to seize control of its key and strategic areas including the Dand-e-Ghori area located close to the provincial capital.

In the meantime, the anti-government armed militant groups are attempting to destabilize the key northern provinces including Balkh and Kunduz provinces as part of their efforts to expand their insurgency in all four zones of the country, including the southern, eastern, northern, and western provinces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS