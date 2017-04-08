Taliban’s deputy governor and 6 Tajik militants among dozens killed in Kunduz

By Khaama Press - Sat Apr 08 2017, 10:57 am

The shadow deputy provincial governor of the Taliban group for the northern Kunduz province has been killed along with dozens of other insurgents in northern Kunduz province.

According to the local government officials, the militants were killed in the vicinity of Dasht-e-Archi district.

Provincial police chief General Abdul Hamid Hamidi confirmed that Mullah Assadullah Mazlumyar, the shadow deputy provincial chief of the group for Kunduz was killed in airstrikes conducted in Mullah Quli area of Dasht-e-Archi.

Gen. Hamidi further added at least fourteen Taliban insurgents were also killed in the airstrikes.

However, the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army in the north, in a statement said at least 17 insurgents including Mullah Mazlumyar and six Tajikistanis were killed.

In the meantime, another official in the north put the number of the militants killed in the airstrikes to 24 insurgents.

The 209th Shaheen Corps also added that 11 insurgents were killed and six others were wounded during a separate operation in Sayad district of Sar-e-Pul province.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often conduct insurgency activities.

