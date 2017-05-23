Taliban’s deputy chief for Taloka village killed in Kunduz city

By Khaama Press - Tue May 23 2017, 2:05 pm

A top Taliban leader was killed in an airstrike carried out in the outskirts of the strategic Kunduz city.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said Taliban’s deputy chief for Taloka village Mullah Abdullah was killed in the airstrike conducted during the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

The statement further added that Mullah Abdullah was actively involved in terrorist related activities being the deputy shadow chief of Qari Taliban shah.

At least three Taliban insurgents were also wounded in the airstrike and six others were critically wounded, the police commandment added.

According to the local officials, the counter-terrorism operations are still being conducted under the name of Pamir-1 operations for the elimination of terrorists from Kunduz province.

This comes as the provincial police commandment in a statement said Monday that the Taliban group’s shadow district chief for Qala-e-Zal was among 8 militants killed in the airstrike.

The statement further added that the Taliban leader killed in the airstrike has been identified as Mawlavi Dost Mohammad.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The Taliban insurgent seized the control of Qala-e-Zal district earlier this month but the Afghan forces managed to retake it by launching a major operation on Tuesday, the 16th May.

