Taliban’s chief of suicide bombing missions arrested in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sat Sep 03 2016, 1:25 pm

A top Taliban leader who was in charge of coordinating the group’s suicide attack missions was arrested during an operation in North of Afghanistan.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said Saturday that the detained Taliban leader has been identified as Qari Ahmad Khalid son of Mohammad Alim.

According to a statement by NDS, Qari Khalid was arrested during a special military operation from Maimana city, the provincial capital fo Farya province.

The statement further added that Qari Khalid has admitted he was looking to coordinate a major attack in Maimana city by detonating a remote-controlled Improvised Explosive Device.

According to NDS, the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) contained 25 kgs of explosives but the intelligence operatives managed to succcessfully thwart the attack.

The Taliban militants group has not commentd regaring the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces but the ordinary civilians are often targeted in such attacks.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan released the latest civilian casualties report late last month which stated at least 3726 civilians were killed or wounded between January and June of this year.

The UN mission said the civilian casualties in the country has reached to a record number since counting began in 2009, with 5,166 civilians recorded killed or maimed in just the first six months of this year, of whom almost one-third were children.

The total civilian casualty figure recorded by the UN between 1 January 2009 and 30 June 2016 has risen to 63,934, including 22,941 deaths and 40,993 injured.

According to the UN mission, the anti-government elements remain responsible for 60 percent of the civilian casualties with ground engagements continuing to cause the highest number of civilian casualties, followed by complex and suicide attacks and improved explosive devices (IEDs).

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS