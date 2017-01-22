Taliban’s 3 terror networks busted in Kandahar, 16 arrested: NDS

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 22 2017, 11:45 am

At least three terror networks of the Taliban group were busted by the Afghan intelligence operatives in southern Kandahar province.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said at least 16 people operating in the networks were arrested by the security forces

NDS in a statement said the networks were led by Mawlavi Syed Mohammad, Mullah Raz Mohammad, and Mullah Mirza Mohammad.

The statement further added that the militants were busy conducting insurgency activities including target killings, bombings, assassination of government workers, and staging coordinated attacks.

According to NDS, the networks were active in Dand, Arghandab, Daman, and Shawali Kot districts.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

The security situation in Kandahar has started to deteriorate during the recent months after witnessing some stability.

The militants have carried out numerous attacks during the recent months, including a deadly bombing in Kandahar governor’s guesthouse that left several high level officials dead, including 5 UAE diplomats.

.The provincial governor and ambassador of UAE to Afghanistan were also wounded in the attack

