Talibanization not the agenda or narrative of Pakistan: Gen. Bajwa

By Khaama Press - Mon Nov 06 2017, 11:15 am

The Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said extremism and Talibanizatin is neither the agenda of Pakistan nor its narrative.

Gen. Bajwa reportedly made the remarks during a meeting of the Pakistani delegation with the Afghan leaders in Kabul last month.

A source privy of the development has told Daily Times in Pakistan that “Gen Bajwa asked the Afghan leaders about what Pakistan could do. The Afghan leaders reiterated their longstanding claims that Taliban had safe heavens in Pakistan and that the militants freely crossed the border and Pakistan did not take any action.”

The source further added “At this stage we proposed to solve the problems bilaterally. We sought their suggestion as to what mechanism they had in mind that we could find out solution to the problems.”

“We told them Pakistan was keen and serious to address and solve the issue. This is harming Pakistan too. We are trying to return to normalisation. We told the Afghan side they there were US, NATO, EU and the world communities in Afghanistan and they could check accusations supporting the insurgents?” the official said.

In the meantime, the official has told the paper that Separate groups of intelligence officials, military officers, diplomats, border management, trade, refugees and political level are being formed in line with the understanding reached between Gen. Bajwa and the Afghan officials.

