Taliban worried as India mulls supply of more weapons to Afghan forces

By Khaama Press - Sun Sep 04 2016, 7:26 pm

The Taliban militants group has expressed concerns regarding a possible delivery of further military equipment to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

The group’s spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid issued a statement shortly after reports emerged regarding a possible visit by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to India to meet the country’s Prime Minister as the Indian administration is mulling to provide more military equipment to Afghan forces.

Claiming that the group is the representative of the Afghan nation, Mujahid said ” Those waging war against us are either foreign invading countries – who toppled our established government, are killing our people, destroying our homes and have snatched freedom from our nation – or the warlords and incompetent and corrupt individuals of the Kabul administration who have been forced upon our people by America.”

“Reports circulating in the media state that India will be providing military aid to the Kabul administration in form of aircraft and other equipment. This is the several time that India is giving the stooge Kabul administration military aid and it is an obvious fact that such weapons will be used to kill our people, oppress our nation and destroy our homes and public welfare structures, a good example of which is Puli Alchin bridge in Kunduz recently destroyed by regime helicopters that were provided by the Indian government,” Mujahid added.

Condemning the decision by New Delhi for the delivery of more weapons to Afghan forces, Mujahid said ” The Islamic Emirate condemns this action with the strongest of terms. Such acts will create distrust between the people of both countries and become a reason for further deterioration of relationship.”

India started the delivery of lethal weapons to the Afghan forces for the first time late in December last year by delivering 3 Mi-25 gunship helicopters.

India has played a crucial role in reconstruction of Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 and since then has invested over $2 billion in various sectors, including the constrution of the major Salma Dam and construction of the new parliament building in Kabul.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS