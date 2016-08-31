Taliban video purportedly shows captured Canadian, US citizens in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 31 2016, 8:38 am

A new video has emerged online which purportedly shows the captured Canadian and American citizens in Afghanistan taken hostage by the Taliban insurgents.

The Canadian man and his American wife are shown in the video warning that their Afghan captors will kill them and their children unless the Kabul government ends its executions of Taliban prisoners.

The US Department of State said Tuesday it evaluating the video released by the insurgents recently.

The video which could not be verified purportedly shows Canadian Joshua Boyle and American Caitlan Coleman, who were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012, calling on Canada and the United States to pressure the Afghan government into changing its policy on executing captured Taliban prisoners.

Global Affairs Canada spokesman Michael O’Shaughnessy said Tuesday that the government was aware of the latest video.

The couple was taken hostage by the insurgents in Afghanistan after visiting the country in 2012 by traveling through Russia, the central Asian countries of Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

This comes as the couple appeared in two videos in 2013 asking the U.S. government to free them from the Taliban. The Colemans received a letter last November in which their daughter said she had given birth to a second child in captivity.

