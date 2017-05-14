Taliban vehicle hit roadside mine in Kandahar, 10 killed, 7 wounded

By Khaama Press - Sun May 14 2017, 3:45 pm

A Taliban vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted on a roadside in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, leaving at least 10 of them dead, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Sunday.

According to a statement by MoD, the incident took place on Saturday in Maiwand district.

The statement further added that seven insurgents were also wounded in the explosion and their vehicle was totally destroyed.

The ministry also added that 10 insurgents were killed, 6 were wounded, and 2 others were arrested during a separate operation conducted in Nish district.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device as the weapon of their choice to target the government and security personnel.

However, in majority of such attacks the ordinary civilians are targeted besides the roadside bombs inflict heavy casualties to the security personnel and government officials while in some cases the insurgents fall prey of the tactic.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS