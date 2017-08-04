Taliban used Humvees and motor bombs in latest large scale attack in Helmand

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 04 2017, 4:42 pm

The Taliban insurgents group used Humvee type armored personnel carriers and Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) in their latest large scale attack in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

However, the provincial government says the offensive by the Taliban insurgents was successfully repulsed by the Afghan security forces, claiming that heavy casualties were incurred to the group during the clashes which still continue in some parts of Greshk district where clashes broke out late on Thursday night.

A statement by Helmand governor’s office said the attack was repulsed by the security forces and heavy casualties have been inflicted to the insurgents.

The statement further added that the Taliban insurgents were attempting to destroy the Yakhchal bridge in Greshk by launching a large scale attack despite the bride plays a key role and is considered an important route for the TAPI gas pipeline project.

The Afghan security forces however had intelligence information available with them regarding the attack which helped them to repulse the offensive and prevent further destructive activities in the area.

According to the local officials, a Humvee vehicle of the Taliban, a heavy anti-aircraft machine, a PKM machine gun were left in the area after they were forced to retreat.

More than 40 Taliban insurgents have been killed including some of their key commanders and dozens more were wounded during the 12-hour clash, the statement said, adding that the area is totally under the control of the Afghan security forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS