Taliban terrorist group’s mine making center busted in Takhar: NDS

By Ghanizada - Mon Oct 10 2016, 2:20 pm

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said Monday a mine making center belonging to the Taliban terrorist group was busted in northeastern Takhar province of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by NDS, the center was busted during a special military operation conducted in Khwajah Ghar district.

The statement further added that the intelligence operatives seized 25 anti-personnel Improvised Explosive Device (IED), 2 anti-armored Improvised Explosive Device (IED), 3 magnetic bombs, 3 roadside bombs, 5 82 mm mortar fuses, 3 RPG rockets, 3 mortar rounds, 3 remote controls, 100 meters of explosives wire, 16 kgs of explosives, 1 mobile phone set for landmine detonation, 50 mortar round explosives, 12 military uniforms, 1 box of Dshk heavy machine gun ammo, and 6 explosives capsules.

NDS said the intelligence operativess thwarted numerous attacks with the confiscation of the mentioned weapons and explosives belonging to the Taliban group.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Takhar is among the relatively peaceful provinces in northeastern Afghanistan but the province lies close to the northern Kunduz and northeastern Badakhshan provinces where insurgency activities led by the Taliban are frequently reported.

The Taliban militants have launched numerous attacks on key northern provinces including the strategic Kunduz city during the recent months in a bid to seize the control of the key areas.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS