Taliban takes control of Dahana-e-Ghori in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Aug 14 2016, 10:12 pm

The Taliban militants have taken control of Dahana-e-Ghori district in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan earlier tonight.

A provincial council member speaking on the condition of anonymity confirmed the fall of the district.

The government security officials have not commented regarding the report so far.

The Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on Dahana-e-Ghori district four days ago that led to heavy clashes in the area until the control of the district was fully taken earlier tonight.

This comes as the Afghan forces cleared the district from the Taliban presence by launching a major operation around three months ago.

The Taliban insurgents also suffered heavy casualties during the clashes in Dahana-e-Ghori and Dand-e-Shahabuddin areas of northern Baghlan province earlier this year.

The operations in Baghlan were launched amid concerns that the militants of the Taliban group are preparing the spring offensive by creating sanctuaries in this province.

The Taliban insurgents launched a major attack to take control of the strategic Kunduz city earlier in the month of April but the offensive was repulsed by the Afghan security forces.

However, the security situation of a number of northern provinces including the strategic Kunduz province still remain unstable.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS