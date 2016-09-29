Taliban supported by ISI still on the run in the north: Gen. Dostum

September 29, 2016
By Khaama Press - Thu Sep 29 2016, 3:45 pm

DostumThe Taliban militants being supported by Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) are still on the run in the northern provinces, First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum said Wednesday.

In his trip to northern Faryab province, Gen. Dostum said the government welcomes with open arms the Taliban militants joining peace process but the militants pursuing violence with the support of ISI will be eliminated in their sanctuaries.

Gen. Dostum further added that ISI’s most destructive plans in Afghanistan have been thwarted, emphasizing that the Afghan government is hopeful with the growing pressures on Pakistan and support to Afghanistan’s policies.

The  Afghan officials have long been criticizing Pakistan for the allowing the Afghan Taliban and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network to use its soil for planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

Earlier a number of the US lawmakers also criticized Pakistan for not doing enough to eliminate the terrorists safe havens in the country and refused to fund the purchase f F-16 fighter jets for the Pakistani air force.

In the meantime, the US Department of Defense halted $300 million in military reimbursements to Pakistan due to Islamabad’s lack of action against the Haqqani terrorist network operating from its safe havens in Pakistan.

