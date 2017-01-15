Taliban suffered heavy casualties during operations in 4 provinces: MoI

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 15 2017, 10:13 am

The Taliban militants suffered heavy casualties during the counter-terrorism operations in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) claimed Saturday.

According to a statement by MoI “In past 24 hours, Afghan National Defense and Security launched four Counter-Terrorism joint operations to clear some of the areas from terrorists and enemies of peace and stability of Afghanistan.”

The statement further added “The operations were conducted in Shinwar district of Nangarhar, Shindand district of Herat, Tagab district of Kapisa and Andar district of Ghazni province, as a result 18 armed militants were killed, 13 wounded and 13 others were arrested by Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.”

“Also, during these operations, Afghan National Police discovered and confiscated light and heavy rounds of ammunition, one mortar round, two machine guns, one AK-47 rifle and five vehicles,” the statement said.

“In a separate report, Afghan National Police released two civilians from armed Taliban custody in Shindand district of Herat province,” MoI added

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are busy conducting their annual counter-terrorism operation to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

The annual, Shafaq, military operation was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which was launched earlier in April this year.

The security officials are saying that the annual ANDSF operations aim to eliminate the key leaders of the anti-government armed militant groups.

