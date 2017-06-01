Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Uruzgan drone strike

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 01 2017, 2:39 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties during the airstrike in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the airstrike was carried out late on Wednesday night in the outskirts of Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of Uruzgan.

A commander of the first brigade of the Afghan National Police Malik Zainullah said the US forces based in Afghanistan carried out airstrike on Taliban insurgents, leaving at least twenty five of them dead.

He said a local leader of the group was among those killed and at least twenty more were wounded in the airstrike.

Zainullah further added that several vehicles, motorcycles, and weapons belonging to the Taliban insurgents were also destroyed in the airstrike.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in its various districts.

This comes as over 50 insurgents were killed in airstrikes conducted in Tarinkot city last month.

The Afghan forces have also stepped up counter-terrorism operations amid rampant Taliban-led insurgency across the country.

The Taliban insurgents have increased to their attacks in key cities and provinces of the country since they announced their spring offensive last month.

The group vowed to carry out more attacks across the country, ignoring the ongoing efforts by the government to end the violence through reconciliation process.

