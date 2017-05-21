Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Uruzgan airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 2:27 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties in a series of airstrikes conducted in southern Uruzgan province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said at least 53 insurgents were killed after they were targeted in the vicinity of Tarinkot, the provincial capital of Uruzgan province.

According to MoD, the airstrikes were carried out in Shah Mansoori area, in the outskirts of Tarinkot city.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as at least twenty five insurgents were killed and a vehicle packed with explosives was destroyed in a similar airstrike conducted in Tarinkot city earlier last month.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating in its various districts.

The Afghan forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations amid rampant Taliban-led insurgency across the country.

The Taliban insurgents have increased to their attacks in key cities and provinces of the country since they announced their spring offensive last month.

The group vowed to carry out more attacks across the country, ignoring the ongoing efforts by the government to end the violence through reconciliation process.

