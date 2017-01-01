Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Uruzgan air and ground raids

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 01 2017, 2:24 pm

The Taliban militants suffered heavy casualties in the ground and airstrikes conducted by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in southern Uruzgan province.

According to the local security officials, the militants suffered the casualties in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of the strategic Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of Uruzgan.

The officials further added that their information indicate at least 24 militants were killed during the operations.

The 205th Atal Corps of the Afghan National Army confirmed the report and said several weapons, ammunition, and explosives of the militants were also destroyed during the operations.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to other insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its remote district.

The Afghan security forces launched an operation in this province earlier last month amid ongoing efforts by the militants to stage attacks in some key parts of the province.

The security officials said the operations were launched with the support of the Afghan air force and other security institutions and at least 18 militants were killed during the first days of the operations.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS