Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Maidan Wardak airstrike: MoD

By Khaama Press - Mon Jun 05 2017, 4:49 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties during an airstrike conducted in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Jalriz district, one of the volatile districts of the province.

A statement by MoD said at least 23 insurgents were killed and around 40 others were wounded in the airstrike.

The statement further added that several weapons, ammunitions, and other military equipment belonging to the Taliban insurgents were also destroyed.

The ministry also added that 7 Taliban insurgents were killed and 9 others were wounded during a separate operation in Ghazni province while 13 insurgents were killed and 6 others were wounded during the operations in Kunduz province.

According to MoD, at least 8 insurgents were killed and two vehicles and a motorcycle were destroyed during an operation in Helmand province and 2 more were killed and 6 others were wounded during another operation in Kapisa province.

The Ministry of Defense said the casualties were incurred to the Taliban insurgents in the past 24 hours.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS