Taliban suffer heavy casualties in latest operations in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 15 2017, 5:36 pm

The Taliban insurgents suffered heavy casualties during the latest counter-terrorism operations in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the latest counter-terrorism operations were conducted in Lashkargah city, Nad-e-Ali, and Kajaki districts.

The statement further added at least 25 Taliban insurgents were killed during the operations and 11 others were wounded.

The operations are jointly being conducted by the Afghan army, Afghan police, and security personnel of the other institutions, the statement added.

According to the provincial government, the Afghan security forces also destroyed a PKM machine gun of the militants along with a mortar, four motorcycles, and two of their hideouts.

The provincial government also added that the security forces have so far managed to clear large swathes of the areas from the militants presence in Lashkargah, Nad-e-Ali, and Kajaki districts.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand remains one of the most volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 where terrorist related incidents are frequently reported from its various districts.

