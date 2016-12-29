Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Kunduz operations

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 29 2016, 9:27 am

The Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties during the clearance operations in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to the security authorities in North of Afghanistan, at least 30 militants were killed or wounded during the operations.

The 20th Pamir Division of the Afghan National Army in a statement said several villages were cleared of the insurgents during the operations.

No further details were given regarding the exact locations where the operations were conducted but counter-terrorism operations continue in the outskirts of Kunduz’s provincial capital since few weeks.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

A local commander of the Taliban group was among at least 18 killed during the operations in the strategic Kunduz city, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said earlier this week, adding that the Taliban commander Ghulam Safi was killed along with 17 others during the operations conducted in the vicinity of Kunduz city.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban group launched several attacks this year as part of their spring offensive to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior (MoI), earlier said top Taliban leader who was leading the deadly battle in northern Kunduz province was killed during an ambush of the Afghan security forces.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said “A top Taliban commander named Mullah Firoz Jahadi along with five other armed Taliban killed in Aab Band district of Ghazni province in an Afghan National Police ambush.”

