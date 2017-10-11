Taliban suffer heavy casualties in Helmand operations, claims MoD

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 11 2017, 5:22 pm

The Taliban insurgents have suffered heavy casualties during the operations of the Afghan security forces in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Wednesday.

According to a statement by MoD, the Afghan security forces conducted various operations in the past 24 hours but the heavy casualties were inflicted on the militants in Helmand province.

The statement further added that a total of 65 insurgents were killed during the period out of which around 23 of them were killed in Helmand.

The operations in Helmand province were conducted in Nad-e-Ali and Bashran area in the provincial capital of Lashkargah city.

At least 19 Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the same operations, MoD said, adding that the remaining militants were killed in Nangarhar, Paktia, Paktika, Logar, Ghazni, Kandahar, Uruzgan, Ghohr, Badghis, Balkh, Jawzjan, Faryab, Kunduz, Badakhshan and Baghlan.

According to the ministry of defense, the Afghan national defense and security forces conducted a total of 14 clearance, 9 Special Operations, and 7 airstrikes.

No further details were given regarding the possible casualties of the Afghan security forces during the operations.

